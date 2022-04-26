x
Crime

Bridgeport man convicted of murder in connection to 2018 shooting

Brandon Roberts will be sentenced before a judge in June.
Wooden gavel

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man has been convicted of murder in connection to the death of a woman in 2018

Brandon Roberts was found guilty by a jury on Connecticut and federal murder charges, robbery and carrying a weapon without a permit. 

Robert was convicted for the shooting death of Emily Todd on December 8, 2018, near a boat ramp in Brideport. Evidence presented at trial showed Roberts confessed to police after his arrest and stole money from Todd's bank account after the shooting. The murder weapon was later recovered by the Cleveland, Ohio police department after Roberts sold the gun on the street when he fled Connecticut following Todd’s murder. 

“It’s a shame that this young woman’s life was cut short for a mere $450,” State's Attorney Joseph Corradino said. 

Sentencing is scheduled for June 24, 2022 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

