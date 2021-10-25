Bridgeport man pleads guilty to gang-related murder, shooting at courthouse

Tyiese Warren is scheduled to be sentenced in the new year, which is when he will face imprisonment for life.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man pleaded guilty in front of a U.S. District judge Monday, for his roles in a 2019 homicide, a January 2020 shooting outside the Bridgeport courthouse, and other unlawful acts.

Tyiese Warren, 21, of Bridgeport, is one of the people responsible for the shooting death of Ty'Quess Moore on Dec. 8, 2019, federal officials said.

Warren is also accused of planning the January 27, 2020 shooting in front of the Bridgeport courthouse, which was intended to be retaliation against a rival gang. The shooting left around 23 bullet holes in a vehicle carrying the four victims, leaving one of them paralyzed.

Warren was involved in a car theft and an armed carjacking, in Stratford and Bridgeport respectively, on March 25, 2020. Police detained him that same day.

Sentencing for Warren is scheduled for January 21, 2022, which is when he will face a maximum term of imprisonment for life.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.