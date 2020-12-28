Bridgeport man shot to death, crashes car

DaJuan Simmons, 28, was shot multiple times in the head and torso.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was shot to death, apparently while driving his car, on Sunday afternoon.

At 3 PM police responded to a report of gunshots near 644 Norman Street. Police say responding officers found a motor vehicle accident in front of 178 Wood Avenue. The driver of the car was unconscious. When officers broke the window to gain access, they discovered that the driver had several gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The victim was treated at the scene then transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he died about two hours later.

Police identified the driver as DaJuan Simmons, age 28, of Bridgeport.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the shooting and are processing a large crime scene on Wood Avenue between the intersections of Iranistan Avenue and Grove Street.