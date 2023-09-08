Woman suspected in Bridgeport murder captured in Jamaica

Bridgeport officials said Iyana Reynold, 39, of Bridgeport, is suspected in the Jan. 2, 2022, murder of Andre Brown, 36.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport murder suspect was captured in Jamaica and was extradited back to the United States to face charges, according to police and the U.S. Marshals.

Bridgeport officials said Iyana Reynold, 39, of Bridgeport, is suspected in the Jan. 2, 2022, murder of Andre Brown, 36.

Bridgeport Police responded that night to a report of shots fired and obtained an arrest warrant for Reynolds after finding Brown lying in a front yard on Marcel Street.

Police requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force with locating and apprehending Reynolds.

U.S. Marshals working with the Jamaican Fugitive Apprehension team apprehended Reynolds in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 21. When she appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court on July 28, she waived her rights to an extradition hearing and was ordered back to the U.S.

Reynolds is being charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. Her bond was set to $2,500,000 and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

