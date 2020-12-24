Bridgeport Police Department asking public for help to end gun violence and report firearms

Bridgeport along with other large municipalities in CT expressed their share concerns about the uptick in the amount of guns that have been found in communities.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Along with other large municipalities, the Bridgeport Police Department is expressing its share concerns about the increase in the number of firearms being found in their communities.

Police say they continue to implement preventative measures and have task force operations to seize the guns and prevent firearm assaults. The measures include working with local, state, and Federal tasks force in watching "hot spots" with the goal of taking guns off the streets.

In 2020 alone, Bridgeport Police say they recovered, seized, found, or submitted into evidence close to 200 guns.

Acting Bridgeport Police Chief Garcia said more needs to be done to deal with the issue.

“The commitment of the men and women of our Patrol Division with the collaboration of members in the various task forces to ensure a safer community is evident in the recovery of the firearm,” stated Acting Police Chief Garcia. “To minimize harm caused to our residents by firearms, the Police Department needs the community’s assistance to turn in guns or report an incident before it becomes deadly or harmful.”