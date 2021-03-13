Bridgeport police investigate fatal shooting

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the front stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Bridgeport.

Police said just after 2 a.m., they were called to a multi-family home on Seaview Avenue on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the front stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness, when the man went to investigate a noise on the back porch, he was reportedly shot through the window.

The man has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the case detective, Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.