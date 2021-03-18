Bridgeport police investigate fatal shooting

A 22-year-old man was found shot multiple times on Blackstone Street, later dying at the hospital.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just before 5:30 p.m., they were called to the 100 block of Union Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on nearby Blackstone Street.

The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died. He has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

