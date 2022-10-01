x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bridgeport police searching for suspect in connection to robbery of 11-year-old

The incident took place late afternoon on Wednesday shortly after the young victim was being dropped off by the school bus.
Credit: Bridgeport PD

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are looking to identify a man suspected of being involved in the robbery of an 11-year-old boy on Wednesday. 

Police said the robbery occurred within two minutes of the young victim being dropped off by a school bus along East Main Street.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Bridgeport police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of this party should immediately contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at (203) 581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Credit: Bridgeport PD

RELATED: 2-car crash on Circular Avenue in Hamden turns fatal: Police

RELATED: Multiple businesses from 3 nearby towns robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2 teens arrested for spreading 'threatening' video around Somers High School

Before You Leave, Check This Out