Bridgeport police searching for suspect in connection to robbery of 11-year-old

The incident took place late afternoon on Wednesday shortly after the young victim was being dropped off by the school bus.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are looking to identify a man suspected of being involved in the robbery of an 11-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Police said the robbery occurred within two minutes of the young victim being dropped off by a school bus along East Main Street.

Bridgeport police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of this party should immediately contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at (203) 581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

