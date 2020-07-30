Bridgeport PD: Missing 14-year-old found dead, suspect arrested and charged with murder

Police said the teen's body was dumped in nearby Oxford and the suspect was later arrested during a traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A 14-year-old boy from Bridgeport was found dead in Oxford, and now police say they have a suspect in custody, charged with murder.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the mother of Jose Nunez had reported her son missing.

Later in the day, police said they had received unconfirmed information that a murder took place in the city, and that the body was dumped in another town.

While detectives said they were unable to confirm that information on Tuesday, once they were made aware of Nunez's disappearance, they said they "remained open to the possibility that the missing juvenile was the homicide victim."

At the time, investigators had no credible information on where the body was dumped and didn't have enough evidence to confirm a murder had happened.

On Wednesday, detectives were able to confirm the information of the murder and it led them to a wooded area on Wyant Road in Oxford.

Nunez's body was found.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody in Oxford following a traffic stop on Route 67. According to police, there was probable cause that the suspect, 19-year-old Diante Willoughby of Bridgeport, was responsible for Nunez's death.

Willoughby was taken into custody and charged with murder and held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation into Nunez's murder remains active, police said, and more information may be released at a later time.