Bridgeport police investigate 3 overnight incidents

Police investigating a shooting at a store as well as two robberies that happened overnight.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police responded to three incidents in the city overnight, which sent four people to the hospital.

At around 11 p.m. Friday, police received several calls reporting shots fired and a person possibly hurt inside a store on the 300 block of Park Avenue.

Arriving officers found one victim on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Bridgeport Hospital called police a while later and said a second victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The conditions of the two victims are not known at this time.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police are also investigating two robberies that happened overnight.

At 11:40 p.m. Friday, police got a call from a victim reporting he was robbed at gunpoint and was pistol-whipped on the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital.

A witness called police around 2:30 a.m. Saturday saying he saw a robbery on the 800 block of Maplewood Avenue. The victim was stabbed several times, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

These are ongoing investigations. It is not known if any of these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.

