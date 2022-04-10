Bridgeport police search for suspect who allegedly robbed 11-year-old

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras in the area, is estimated to be 5'2 tall. Police provided multiple pictures of the suspect.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in solving a crime that included the robbery of an 11-year-old right after she got off her school bus last week.

September 28, just after 4 pm, in the area of Pearl St. and E. Main St., in the east end of Bridgeport, police say a man startled an 11-year-old girl, a couple of minutes after she got off of her school bus, and may have even tried to abduct her.

"The suspect came behind her and grabbed her cell phone," said Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia. "I guess there was a struggle and then ran off."

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras in the area, is estimated to be 5'2 tall. Police provided multiple pictures of the suspect.

"The party is still at large and we have a good case that we are working on," Garcia added.

Bridgeport police say the suspect was last seen on foot by the victim's parent as he headed southbound on E. Main St. from the scene. It remains unclear if the suspect knows the victim.

While this incident came in as a robbery, the chief said it's likely the suspect will face additional charges when arrested. Fortunately, the 11-year-old was uninjured.

"We're trying to drive that home and drive it with the schools to make sure that they send information to the families to speak to the children about being aware of their surroundings," said Garcia.

Bridgeport police ask that if you recognize the suspect and perhaps know where he is that you reach out to them immediately, even on their anonymous tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

