Bridgeport police searching for suspects in U-Haul catalytic converter thefts

Police are asking for public assistance identifying the suspects.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating after suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from a U-Haul truck rental at 636 Boston Avenue overnight Monday.

Bridgeport Police Detectives obtained video surveillance of three suspects. The suspects worked together for over an hour and were observed traveling from the incident location together in a Nissan Altima with a stolen Connecticut registration plate of AB 83030.

This comes after a similar theft occurred at a U-Haul in Manchester in late October.

It is not known whether or not these two incidents are related.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects.

Police said suspects are stealing catalytic converters from cars to sell to recycling centers and unethical muffler shops to earn cash. Thefts primarily occur at nighttime but have also taken place during the day, as converters can be removed very quickly.

The repair cost of catalytic converters can vary between $500 to $2000 not including the price of labor and towing.

Police ask the community to be alert of people crawling under cars who sometimes have a getaway car nearby.

If you can safely obtain information on a crime in progress, please take note of the suspect’s description, vehicle description, license plate number, and direction of travel.

Witnesses should not approach or follow the thieves.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kateema Riettie, at 203-581-5253 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPSa.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.