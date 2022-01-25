Bridgeport police to open criminal investigation into death of 23-year-old woman after M.E. report

The 23-year-old's family has been critical of the department's handling of the case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Authorities in Bridgeport are opening an investigation into the death of a Bridgeport woman following Monday's release of the autopsy report, and several weeks of criticism from her family.

Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead after a man she met online called the police on Dec. 12. He said he awoke to find Smith-Fields unresponsive in her Bridgeport apartment.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released her cause of death on Monday evening, saying "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol" contributed to her death. The manner of death has been ruled as accidental.

On Tuesday, Bridgeport police said they were opening up a criminal investigation as a result of the OCME's report. They will be assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Smith-Field’s family said police never notified them of her death. In response, State Sen. Dennis Bradley plans on introducing legislation that would require authorities to notify family members of a relatives death within 24 hours. Smith-Field's family had been trying to get ahold of her and found out she died when the showed up at her apartment and saw a note on the door, according to Bradley.

"They feel let down by the system. And they feel let disrespected and discarded. They feel they should've gotten the courtesy and respect of the police department reaching out to them," said Atty. Darnell Crosland, her family's attorney

He is planning to sue several Bridgeport officials over the handling of this case. He said the family found several items inside Smith-Field's apartment that they brought to the police's attention, including a pill that can be used as a sedative and a sheet stained with blood.

About 100 people rallied Sunday outside the city's government center demanding answers.

