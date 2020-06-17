Bridgeport police officer struck as car flees shooting scene

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport police officer was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car.

According to police, just before 9 a.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Kossuth Street and Shelton Street.

Police said that a small, four-door white car had fled the shooting scene and struck an officer.

Police are currently looking for the car and the person behind the wheel. A crime scene has been established in the area of Kossuth Street and Shelton Street.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with unknown non-life threatening injuries.