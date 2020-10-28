Bridgeport PD seek suspect in assault, robbery of 80-year-old man

Police said the suspect followed the man into a building under the guise of providing help

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are looking to identify a suspect accused of assaulting and robbing an 80-year-old man last Thursday.

Police said the suspect had followed the man home and entered the building on Yacht Street. The suspect reportedly was operating under the guise of helping the man.

Once inside, police said the suspect pushed the man into the elevator where he assaulted him and stole $60.

The man suffered a serious eye injury and was treated at Bridgeport Hospital.

Detectives were able to retrieve video surveillance footage of the assault and still images of the suspect.

Bridgeport robbery suspect 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old, Black male, medium complexion, approximately 6' tall with a grey beard.

Police said the suspect was wearing a "Black Lives Matter" mask, black hooded jacket, light blue jean shorts, Nike Air Force high top sneakers, and a black backpack with grey trim.