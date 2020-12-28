Bridgeport tallies highest homicide toll since 2006

Police said Dajuna “Scooter” Simmons was the 24th person killed this year in Connecticut’s largest city.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The fatal shooting of a man in his car over the weekend in Bridgeport has driven the number of homicides in the city to its highest since 2006.

The number of shootings in the city is up about 30 percent compared to last year when there were 17 homicides in the city of 145,000 people.