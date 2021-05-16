Bridgeport woman shot and killed in New Haven

The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating the fatal shooting of a young woman, which apparently happened in the Newhallville neighborhood on Saturday night.

In a press release, New Haven Police said officers responded to Sheffield Avenue, in the Newhallville neighborhood, for the report of gunfire at 7:39 p.m. The responding officers located and secured a crime scene there.

A short time later, a 20-year-old female was dropped off by a private car at Yale New Haven Hospital's Chapel Street campus. The woman, a Bridgeport resident, was suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.