Bridgeport woman shot and killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating the fatal shooting of a young woman, which apparently happened in the Newhallville neighborhood on Saturday night.
In a press release, New Haven Police said officers responded to Sheffield Avenue, in the Newhallville neighborhood, for the report of gunfire at 7:39 p.m. The responding officers located and secured a crime scene there.
A short time later, a 20-year-old female was dropped off by a private car at Yale New Haven Hospital's Chapel Street campus. The woman, a Bridgeport resident, was suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police are asking that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).