Body camera footage shows officer firing at carjacking suspect fleeing in Bristol cruiser

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol police officer fired multiple shots at a carjacking suspect, striking him in the leg, as he fled in a stolen cruiser, according to the Officer of the Inspector General

Officials released body camera footage of the incident that shows the suspect getting into a Bristol police vehicle and driving away. Bristol police Officer Seth Petzing can be seen firing his weapon multiple times into the vehicle as it drove by him.

Officials said the suspect – identified as 39-year-old Jimmie Gonzalez – was struck by at least one bullet in the leg.

The officer-involved shooting was part of a chain of events that began just after 12 p.m. Thursday when police began investigating a carjacking at knifepoint in Farmington. It all ended when the suspect crashed the police cruiser into Palma’s Diner in Bristol.

According to officials, sometime after 12 p.m. police began investigating a carjacking of a Toyota in Farmington.

The suspect – later identified as Gonzalez – allegedly crashed a Dodge Durango near the entrance to an apartment complex at Brookshire Lane and Swamp Scott Road.

Farmington police said Gonzalez then tried to unsuccessfully steal two cars at knifepoint from the complex before succeeding on his third attempt. The suspect fled the complex in a stolen 2019 RAV4 in the direction of Bristol.

The stolen vehicle was found in the area of Quaker Lane in Bristol. Gonzalez is said to have abandoned the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. It was at this time that Gonzalez allegedly jumped into a Bristol police cruiser and started to drive away.

It was then that Petzing fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle. The chase ended about 2.5 miles away when the police vehicle crashed into Palma’s Diner on Stafford Ave.

Gonzalez was arrested for larceny in the first degree and is held on a $1 million bond.

The Office of the Inspector General – along with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, Bristol Police Department, Farmington Police Department, and Hartford Police Department – are investigating.

