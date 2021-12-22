Bristol police arrest man for allegedly stealing shrimp, meat over a dozen times from one store

After he was arrested, the suspect tried to escape from the hospital, according to police

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police made an arrest Wednesday they believe has brought the end to a one-man crime wave for meat and shrimp products.

Edgardo Lugo-Serrano, 39, was wanted on a total of 13 warrants by Bristol Police, who said that in the past month, he is alleged to have committed multiple known trespassing and larcenies from Price Chopper. He also had eight failure to appear warrants from previous court cases.

In most cases, Lugo-Serrano allegedly walked into the Price Chopper at 121 Farmington Avenue. without attempting to conceal himself. He would then use a reusable shopping bag, and fill it with meat and/or seafood and leave the store without paying for the items.

Working with the supermarket, Bristol officers set up stakeouts inside and outside the store. On Wednesday, Lugo-Serrano was caught in the act of allegedly stealing frozen shrimp.

He was uncooperative with uniformed officers on the scene and attempted to struggle and run off. He was taken into custody after a foot chase in the parking lot.

While awaiting medical care at an area hospital, Lugo-Serrano slipped out of his handcuff attached to a hospital bed and again attempted to escape police custody. Officers again caught him on foot.

Lugo-Serrano is being held on 14 arrests consisting of multiple larcenies, trespassing and failure to appear for court in previous arrests.

For the current incident, he was charged with escape from custody, interfering with police, breach of peace 2nd, criminal trespass 1st and larceny 6th degree and was held on a police-set $300,000 bond. The other bonds for additional cases were another total of $60,000.

