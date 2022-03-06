Bristol police search for car theft suspects after Facebook Marketplace transaction goes wrong

During the test drive, the suspect in the back seat pulled out a gun and forced the victim to give the car's key fob to the suspect driving.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating a vehicle theft that started as a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Stafford Avenue for a report of a vehicle stolen at gunpoint.

Responding officers found an uninjured 21-year-old man.

The victim told police he advertised his 2019 Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He met with the prospective buyer at around 5 p.m. in the Cumberland Farms parking lot in Forestville for a test drive.

The alleged buyer got into the driver's seat and an accomplice got into the back seat, with the victim in the passenger seat.

During the drive, the suspect in the back seat pulled out a gun and forced the victim to give the car's key fob to the suspect driving.

The victim was able to get out of the car and the suspects drove off in the stolen car. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Interstate 91 heading into Massachusetts.

A third person had dropped off the two suspects at the Cumberland Farms in a dark-colored Infiniti.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011, the Anonymous Tips Line at 860-585-8477 or by email at BPDCrimeWatch@BristolCT.gov.

