VIDEO: Brutal attack on CT Transit bus in Bristol caught on surveillance cameras

A woman was injured in the unprovoked attack. Police are still searching for the suspect.

BRISTOL, Conn — Surveillance video of an unprovoked brutal attack against a woman in a CT Transit bus last month in Bristol was released Tuesday as police continue to search for the suspect.

The Bristol Police Department released the video from inside the bus on May 18 showing a person entering the bus and sitting in the back near the victim. The woman was then seen moving closer to the front of the bus and sitting. They were the only two people on the bus as the driver was temporarily outside.

The video – which was blurred to protect the victim’s identity – then shows the suspect walking up to the victim and unexpectedly hitting her repeatedly. At one point, the suspect pulled her to the ground and continued hitting her for several moments.

The woman is seen fighting back. The attack itself lasts about 10 seconds before the suspect walks back to the back of the bus and sits down. The victim is seen moving towards the door.

Police said the attack happened at the North Main Street Bristol bus stop in front of McDonald’s.

They said the suspect – who has not been identified yet – was wearing a jacket with the words “Frank Pepe” and a “Joker” hat from the Batman movies.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Chris Cote at 860-314-4565.

