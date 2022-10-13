Here's what we know of the 2 fallen Bristol police officers

Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed. Officer Alex Lurato was seriously injured.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were shot and killed in a gunfight Wednesday night. A third officer was seriously injured.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed after they were lured to a home around 10:30 p.m. on a reported domestic violence incident between two siblings.

Officer Alex Lurato, who responded as well, was shot and seriously injured.

Here is everything we know about the officers.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, was hired in 2012 by the Bristol Police Department and was assigned to the patrol division.

Demonte was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools and an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Throughout his career, Demonte received several awards including the Silver Star, Officer of the Month, and in 2019 was a co-recipient of Officer of the Year.

Gould said that Demonte was very focused on furthering his career and education. Demonte held a bachelor's degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from Central Connecticut State University.

Demonte is survived by his wife and two kids with one on the way, his parents, and siblings.

Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, was hired by the Bristol Police Department in 2014 and also assigned to the patrol division.

Gould said that Hamzy was born and raised in Bristol, graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006.

Hamzy was assigned to the Central Region Emergency Response Team and also served as an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Gould said that throughout Hamzy's career, he had received numerous letters of commendation and recognition.

Hamzy is survived by his wife, parents, and two sisters.

Officer Alec Iurato

Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was hired in 2018 and assigned to the patrol division.

Iurato also serves on the Central Region Emergency Response Team.

Iurato holds a bachelor of arts degree in government, law, and national security.

He is currently recovering from his serious gunshot wound.

---

---

