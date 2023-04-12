Bristol police search for suspect who drove into ESPN security gate

Bristol PD is asking for help from the community in finding out who drove into the gate on Ronzo Road.

BRISTOL, Conn — Bristol police are looking for a suspect who appears to have driven their Subaru Outback into a gate at ESPN headquarters causing around $35,000 in damages.

Officials said they are asking for help from the community in finding out who drove into the gate on Ronzo Road.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 8:26 p.m. The police department shared a video on its Facebook page where the incident can be seen from what appears to be a security camera.

In the 38-second video, an SUV-like silver vehicle can be seen driving straight into the gate at ESPN.

Once the gate was broken, the vehicle is seen stooping and reversing before it drives off.

Any other information was not immediately available. If anybody has more information on whom may have been operating the vehicle, they are asked to please contact Bristol police.

