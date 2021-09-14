Bristol shooting injures 2 teenagers: police

Police are searching for two other juveniles involved in the shooting.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A shooting in Bristol on Sunday night sent two teenagers to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Summer Street and Main Street around 8:40 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

Police found an unoccupied vehicle, which investigators later found had been occupied by four juveniles.

Two teenagers – ages 16 and 17 – who were in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were released from the hospital.

The two other juveniles fled the scene and police are working to identify them. Additional information was not immediately available.

“While there are no known threats to the community at this time, we are interested in talking to anyone who might have seen anything,” Police Chief Brian Gould said in a statement.

The shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mendela at 860-314-4571.

