Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree.

According to the arrest warrant, Pent received $4,581 in benefits from SNAP that she was not entitled to receive from November 2019 to July 2020 because she intentionally underreported her household income in order to meet the SNAP gross income limit.

Pent was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on December 2.

The charges are only accusations and she is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

