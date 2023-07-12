Brookfield man dead in Massachusetts hit-and-run

59-year-old Jeffrey Richardson succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after being hit on Monday night.

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Brookfield man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Caped Cod Monday night.

Wellfleet, Massachusetts police said they were called to the scene of a possible hit-and-run accident at 9:41 p.m. A male was lying unresponsive on Route 6

with visible severe head injuries. Immediate lifesaving measures were taken by Wellfleet officers and rescue personnel from the Wellfleet Fire Department. The man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of all those who responded and treated him, 59-year-old Jeffrey Richardson, from Brookfield succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

This case is still under active investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office. The public is urged to report any information they may have regarding this case to the department. They are specifically looking for any vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror.

Contact Sgt. Nicholas Daley with any information.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.