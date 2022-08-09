'Imperils public safety': Billiards hall in East Haven closed after deadly shooting

The restaurant has had police officers on the premise at closing time to prevent violent activities over 60 times.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The site of a deadly fight over the weekend has been closed by state officials.

Consumer Protection Commissioner, Michelle H. Seagull suspended the bar's liquor license and ordered Bulls Eye Billiards & Bar closed due to fatal shooting Saturday morning, pending a hearing.

East Haven police officers said the shooting at the restaurant left one man dead and bystander with serious injuries.

Officials said although there was a bouncer at the door checking I.D.’s, he did not conduct any weapons checks on the night of the shooting.

Bulls Eye Billiards & Bar has a history of violence dating back since June 6, 2021, according to East Haven Police Chief Edward Lennon Jr. The violence includes double stabbing with multiple injuries, and seven other fights, with at least one fight involving more than 20 people said police.

The restaurant has had police officers on site at closing time to prevent violent activities an additional 62 times.

In the dispute Saturday, Julius Bolden-Lowe, 26, of Southington, was killed by an unidentified individual. Bolden-Lowe was shot five or six times throughout his torso, stomach, and head, and he later died at the hospital, while the bystander was shot in the face.

East Haven Police believe there was more than one shooter, as they found more than one caliber of spent bullet casings inside the restaurant.

“It is clear from repeated incidents that this premise is not operating in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of its customers, neighbors, and community,” Seagull said.

Seagull immediately suspended the liquor license and BullsEye Billiards & Bar must remain closed until further notice.

