Burlington murder suspect Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi arrested for larceny

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested after a larceny investigation that began in March. Kosuda-Bigazzi was charged with the murder of her husband in 2018.

A suspect in the murder of a UConn Health faculty member in Burlington was arrested in a larceny investigation Friday.

Connecticut State Police say 73-year-old Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested allegedly was collecting her late husband's paychecks after failing to notify UConn Health.

Eighty-four-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi's body was found in February of 2018 inside his home. He worked at UConn Health for more than 40 years and taught medical students pathology and oncology.

It was later learned through an autopsy that Bigazzi had been dead since August of 2017. His wife later claimed self-defense.

According to the arrest warrant, Kosuda-Bigazzi had a joint account with her husband between September 1, 2017, from February 5, 2018.

Police say that UConn Health deposited 11 paychecks into the account and paid $102,165.71 either to and on behalf of Bigazzi from September 2017 through February 2018.

The arrest warrant said that Kosuda-Bigazzi only directly got the $46,408.13 that was directly deposited in the joint account.

FOX61 reported in 2018, that Kosuda-Bigazzi paid the money back to UConn Health. UConn Health officials told police, Kosuda-Bigazzi wrongfully obtained money in the joint account.

Kosuda-Bigazzi has been charged with one count of larceny in the first degree and was released after posting a $125,000 bond. She is scheduled to be in court at Hartford Superior Courthouse.

As of June 25, 2021, the trial of Kosuda-Bigazzi for the murder of her husband is still ongoing and no one has been convicted.

