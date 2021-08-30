Bus crash in Hamden leads to larceny arrest, more expected: police

Police said the suspects in the vehicle were reportedly stealing mail from mailboxes before the crash.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A bus crash that closed Whitney Avenue in Hamden for several hours on Monday morning led to the arrest of at least three people, police said.

Hamden Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a Connecticut transit bus around 10 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Whitney Ave. and Huntington Circle.

Police said a vehicle turned in front of the bus after failing to stop at a stop sign on Huntington Circle.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage from the crash and its driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the vehicle fled the scene and were apprehended a short time later, police said.

One of the passengers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the two passengers on the bus were not injured.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the occupants of the vehicle were reportedly stealing mail from mailboxes prior to the crash.

One of the passengers, identified as 21-year-old Ali Mohamad Sanoh of the Bronx, N.Y., was arrested and charged with interfering with police and conspiracy to commit larceny in the 6th degree. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

The identity of the driver and the second passenger were not immediately released. Additional arrests are expected, police said.

The crash remains under investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisting.

