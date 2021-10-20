State Senate campaign volunteer pleads guilty in elections funds case

Tina Manus was a campaign volunteer for State Sen. Dennis Bradley, who was also indicted in the case

A campaign volunteer for State Sen. Dennis Bradley plead guilty to a conspiracy offense related to her role in a scheme to obtain public funds for Bradley's 2018 Connecticut State Senate campaign.

Officials said Tina Manus, 42, of Westport, as a volunteer for Bradley's campaign between March and October 2018, conspired with Bradley, his former campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez and others to defraud the state's Election Enforcement Commission and the Citizens' Election Fund. They said the group made misrepresentations concerning compliance with state election law and the requirements and restrictions of the fund's program.

Manus pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Manus, who has agreed to cooperate in the ongoing investigation of this matter, was released on a $150,000 bond pending sentencing.

In May, a federal grand jury in New Haven indicted Bradley and Martinez with offenses related to Bradley’s 2018 run for State Senate. Both pled not guilty and are awaiting trial.

That indictment alleges that Bradley, Martinez, and their co-conspirators violated CEP rules by holding a March 15, 2018, campaign event at Dolphin’s Cove restaurant in Bridgeport, then engaged in a scheme to trick SEEC into awarding his campaign undeserved CEP grants by making misrepresentations and omissions to disguise the nature of that event.

It is alleged that, although CEP rules imposed a $2,000 limit on Bradley’s expenditure of personal funds, Bradley used personal funds to pay Dolphin’s Cove $5,597.31 for the campaign event, and used personal funds for other campaign expenditures related to the event, including printed invitations and a band.

It is further alleged that, in an attempt to hide the March 15 campaign event from SEEC, Bradley, Martinez and their co-conspirators claimed it was a “Thank You Party” for friends and clients of Bradley’s law firm, Bradley, Denkovich & Karayiannis, P.C., also known as BDK Law Group.

It is alleged that, although at least eight donors gave to Bradley’s campaign at the Dolphin’s Cove event, Bradley’s and Martinez’s co-conspirators altered and falsified the contribution cards so that none were dated March 15, 2018.

