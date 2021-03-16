Chocolate found scattered at Canton dog park, officials say

Signs at the park were said to be torn down, the parking lot ripped up, and chocolate squares were found planted in the mulch, say park officials.

CANTON, Connecticut — Officials with the Canton dog park are asking the public for help after the park was found vandalized, and pieces of chocolate were found scattered throughout the park.

Friends of Canton Dog Park posted on Monday saying signs at the park were torn down and the parking lot was ripped up.

The Facebook post also reported chocolate squares were found planted in the mulch throughout the park. Chocolate is toxic to dogs and depending on the amount eaten, could cause a serious medical emergency.

"We are in the process of adding additional patrols from volunteers and police and monitoring the site even more now," read part of the post.

The park organization is asking the public to be on the lookout and call the police for any suspicious activities. People can also reach out to Friends of Canton Dog Park on Facebook.

Police say there are no suspects or motives regarding the incidents at the park. No reports have been received of dogs needing medical attention.

Animal Control Officers and Police have increased patrol checks in the area and are working with the members of the Dog Park group to address the issues.

--------------------------------------------

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.