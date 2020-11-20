Canton Police warn residents of potential COVID-19 benefits fraud

CANTON, Connecticut — The Canton Police Department is warning residents of a potential scam involving a letter saying COVID-19 benefits.
In a Facebook post, Police are saying a resident in the town received a letter labeled COVID-19 Benefits and says it is from the "Administrative Offices, Town of Canton." However, the letter was not sent by the town. Police believe this letter is an unsolicited fraudulent document.
Police added similar letters have been received in other town. Residents are reminded to be vigilant and to be aware of possible scams and frauds during the pandemic.