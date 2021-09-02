FOX61 Exclusive: Car and baby stolen in Hamden caught on Dixwell Avenue surveillance camera

The moment that car disappeared was caught on camera and FOX61 was able to obtain the exclusive footage.

HAMDEN, Conn — The man accused of stealing a car with a six-month-old baby in the backseat Monday night was arrested and charged.

Police said the father parked his car on the side of Dixwell Avenue when he went inside the Mini Mart for a few seconds. When he walked outside, his car and baby were gone.

"You just can't do that. it's actually a crime to leave your child unattended," said Captain Ronald Smith of the Hamden Police Department.

In the surveillance footage, you see a man in a dark hoodie carrying a white bag. He went up to the car and looked at it several times.

The suspect then disappeared from the camera view and drove off.

According to police, the father was distraught and called 911 to report his car stolen baby missing.

Police were all over the area on the lookout for a light-colored sedan. The process to launch an Amber Alert was in the works.

An hour and 20 minutes later, two Yale police officers spotted the car on Whalley Avenue and pulled it over at the BP gas station.

Gas station workers there were shocked.

"I saw a Mercedes car pull in here and right away, the police cars pulled in after him and he came out with a plastic bag in his hand and like 40 cars, the parking lot was all full of police cars and I saw the guy getting handcuffed," said the worker.

The baby was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be checked out and is said to be okay.

The suspect is now identified as Richardson Wong-Aponte, 37, of Hamden.

Aponte faced a judge Tuesday morning and is charged with kidnapping, risk of injury to a minor, and larceny.

"This call was top priority. It was an infant and this could've had catastrophic results if we didn't act fast. The euphoria when we recovered the baby was unbelievable," added Capt. Smith.

Police said Aponte is no stranger to police. He had four outstanding warrants from West Haven, Orange, and Milford.