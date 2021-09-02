Watch: Car collides into McDonald's in Fairfield

No employees were injured in the incident. The crash happened just after midnight on January 29.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Bridgeport woman was arrested in connection to a car slamming into the side of a McDonald's in Fairfield.

Police say they responded to the McDonald's on Post Road just after midnight on January 29. A silver Hyundai Accent had driven over the grassy median of Post Road and crashed into the south side of the building. When the crash happened the McDonald's was open for business.

No employees were injured due to the incident. The driver was identified by Police as Yazim Masa Hechavarria. Police say she appeared disoriented and suffered cuts to her hands from the impact of the crash.

It was suspected by Officers on the scene that Hechavarria may have been driving under the influence. The passenger in the car was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center. Police say the McDonald's suffered about $150,000 in damages.

Police discovered drugs inside Hechavarria's car including cocaine and several pharmaceutical-grade narcotics. The drugs were seized by Police as evidence.

An investigation began and Police say it was discovered Hechavarria was under the influence of PCP and cocaine. A warrant was granted for her arrest, charging her with various charges including driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Fairfield Police arrested Hechavarria in Bridgeport. Officers found her to be in possession of cocaine.