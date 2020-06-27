Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody under investigation after car crash in Chester

According to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Thody was involved in a crash in Chester.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody is under investigation following a crash in May.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said State Police were notified of a car crash involving Thody on May 31 in Chester. A report said State Police were made aware but declined to respond and declined to offer a case number.

On June 26, a second report was given to DESPP saying there was an error in the first report and state police were never told of the crash.

DESPP reviewed its records which showed the chief did not report the crash to State police.

Thody joined the Hartford police force back in 1996 and served in the past as Assistant Chief of Police. He was tapped as Interim Chief in April of 2019 and said he’s been hoping to step in permanently ever since.