Car crashes into New Haven house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A juvenile is in police custody after a car crashed into a house at the corner of Ellsworth Avenue and Chapel Street Thursday evening.

Police respond to the house to find a car had gone over the sidewalk and slammed into the home. It is unclear how bad the damage is to the house.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Neighbors tell FOX61 they heard a loud squeal and then a bang. They then said they saw two people run south down Ellsworth Avenue.

A juvenile was taken into police custody less than a block from the scene.