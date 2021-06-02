Car drives on State Capitol lawn, police investigating

The incident happened last night with someone driving a vehicle on the south lawn of the Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. — Capitol Police are investigating after a car drove onto the lawn of the capitol building in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Officer Scott Driscoll, of Capitol Police, said someone drove a vehicle on the south lawn of the Capitol. He said the incident is under investigation.

Driscoll said in a press release that around 7:54 PM Tuesday, the State Capitol Police saw a vehicle on Capitol grounds. "The operator was revving the engine, in an apparent attempt to get people's attention. As SCPD Officers approached the vehicle to make contact with the operator. The vehicle backed up and proceeded to drive over the south lawn of the Capitol grounds."

Driscoll said he vehicle continued to drive over the grass, onto the side walk and then entered the on ramp for I84 West from Capitol Ave. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency lights and sirens, however the driver refused to stop.

Police said a suspect has been identified, and charges possibly pending based on the ongoing investigation.

This comes one day after bullet holes were discovered in several windows on the south side of the building. Police are still investigating that case.

