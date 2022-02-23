Vehicle stolen in Hartford with 6-year-old inside, child found safe: police

The little girl is safe after being released just blocks away

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 6-year-old girl is unharmed after the car she was in was stolen in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Hartford police said an officer was on a private duty job at 686 Park Street when a man came up to him and said his car had just been stolen with his young daughter inside.

Police said while the officer was getting more information, the father was able to contact his daughter via cell phone. She was dropped off three blocks away at 911 Park Street by the suspect, who had stopped to let her out of the vehicle.

The little girl was unharmed and was examined by the ambulance personnel, officials said.

Police did not release information if the car was running at the time of the theft.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Last year, the same thing has happened in Hamden, Manchester, Wolcott and Waterbury among other towns. In those cases the children were unharmed.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

