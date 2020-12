The incident happened on Christmas Day off of Racebrook Road.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Police are warning residents in Woodbridge after a car was stolen out of a driveway.

According to the Woodbridge Police Department page, the crime happened on Christmas Day off of Racebrook Road. The suspect tries to open one car before realizing the other car has its doors unlocked.

The suspect gets in, starts the car, and drives away.

Woodbridge captioned the video writing, "Don't let your vehicle be someone else's present!"