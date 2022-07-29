Arrest warrant secured for man accused of car theft out of garage: Wolcott police

Michael Moniz, 31, of New Milford, was put in Waterbury police custody Friday morning for unrelated charges.

Wolcott police have secured an arrest warrant for a man accused of going into a home garage and attacking an older woman before stealing her car.

Michael Moniz, 31, of New Milford, allegedly entered the garage of a home in Wolcott, pushed the woman down when she confronted him, and drove away in her vehicle over a week ago, police said.

Charges listed on the arrest warrant include robbery, home invasion and larceny, with a $750,000 bond.

"When I got to the door and was gonna ask him what he was doing in the garage and that's when he pushed me back," Barbara Manning, the homeowner told FOX61 last week.

Police ask people to not confront the suspects if something like this happens.

"These criminals are getting very brazen. Where in the past they wouldn't take something if the homeowner was out there," Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens. "These non-violent crimes can suddenly turn very violent."

Moniz was put in Waterbury police custody Friday morning for unrelated charges.

He was ordered to appear in court, and Wolcott police are at the ready to execute the arrest warrant for the home invasion charges if he is seen, officials said.

