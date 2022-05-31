Luxury cars stolen in New Canaan: Police

The vehicles were unlocked with keys inside, according to police.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Three luxury vehicles were stolen in New Canaan over Memorial Day weekend. Their owners left them unlocked with the keys inside, according to police.

New Canaan police said they first received a call Friday at 9:55 p.m. about two vehicles that were stolen on Carter Street. After arriving at the scene, the owners of the 2020 Audi A8 and 2020 Mercedes Benz GLS told police that they had been at a barbecue while their cars were parked in the driveway of the house hosting the event.

One of these vehicles "contained lacrosse equipment and a wallet containing a driver's license and credit cards," police said.

The Audi was recovered in Meriden on Monday morning, police said.

Police were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Monday on the report of a stolen vehicle on Canoe Hill Road. The vehicle was reportedly a 2021 Lexus RX350 parked in the driveway, which was also left unlocked with keys inside.

At 8:32 p.m. Monday, police arrived at Hoyt Farm Road after receiving a report of a "suspicious person on the property." A person allegedly attempting to steal the vehicle reportedly fled the scene after realizing he was being recorded by a security camera, police said.

New Canaan police are asking people to lock their vehicles, take their keys with them, and keep their valuables in a safe place.

Anyone with information on these car thefts is asked to call New Canaan police at 203-594-3500.

