Cars stolen out of Willimantic dealership: Officials

Champagne Motor Car Company on Storrs Road in Willimantic told FOX61 Thursday morning that an unknown number of cars were stolen from the business.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — A car dealership in Willimantic is missing some of its inventory after thieves allegedly stole "multiple" cars from the establishment early Thursday morning.

Champagne Motor Car Company on Storrs Road in Willimantic told FOX61 Thursday morning that cars were stolen from the business.

"Multiple" cars were stolen from the dealership, but it's not clear how many, according to Connecticut state police.

The dealership sells a wide variety of cars, SUVs and trucks from many well-known brands.

Connecticut state police said the Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.