Police: Cartersville man wanted for murder following shooting

He was last seen walking away from the shooting scene in all black.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Cartersville man is wanted for murder after police say he was involved in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Cartersville Police said 35-year-old Tavares Atwell played a part in a shooting at Parkway North Extended Stay Motel on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

Atwell is described by authorities as 5 '9" with black hair, brown eyes, and 150 pounds. 

He was last seen walking away from the shooting scene wearing all black and black boots, police said. 

Credit: Cartersville Police
Tavares Atwell

Police have released the identity of the victim as 29-year-old Julia T. Malahi of Cartersville. At this time police have yet to release more details regarding the shooting.

