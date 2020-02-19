Police: Cartersville man wanted for murder following shooting

He was last seen walking away from the shooting scene in all black.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Cartersville man is wanted for murder after police say he was involved in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Cartersville Police said 35-year-old Tavares Atwell played a part in a shooting at Parkway North Extended Stay Motel on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

Atwell is described by authorities as 5 '9" with black hair, brown eyes, and 150 pounds.

Police have released the identity of the victim as 29-year-old Julia T. Malahi of Cartersville. At this time police have yet to release more details regarding the shooting.