Catholic retreat center in West Hartford vandalized

From a sign with a painted upside-down cross to another sign showing the numbers 666, both of which are now washed away after Giroux found them this past Wednesday.

A catholic retreat center is looking for answers after graffiti was sprayed on religious figures on its property.

"I'm pretty upset, I mean it's one of those things that you see it on TV and until it happens to you or your property it definitely impacts you differently," said Luke Giroux as he described the symbols painted on various structures across the religious retreat center.

Giroux says the peace sign on a pillar at the West Hartford Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center will be harder to remove than others due to the stain being on older more absorbent brick.

"It looks malicious,” said Luke Giroux, “We do get a fair amount of activity with people parking in our property and heading over the state property exploring the abandoned highway... they could've been just passing through and happen to hit this on their way, but it's difficult to say."

No suspects have been named by police, but the retreat center showing FOX61 surveillance video leading up to the incident.

On-camera you can see four individuals getting out of a pick-up truck, jump on a statue and disappear for about 30-minutes.

The next day that's when Giroux says he found the graffiti and now he's looking at stricter security.

Giroux said, "We have security cameras all over the property, but are probably going to explore doing some more high definition cameras."

Police say this vandalism can be classified as a hate crime and whoever is responsible could face serious charges.

Giroux says he would like to know who is responsible.

"I'd appreciate if someone came forth, I don't expect that to happen, but if they did we pray for forgiveness,” said Giroux.

Due to the property of the retreat falling on the town lines between West Hartford and Farmington, Farmington police are investigating the incident.