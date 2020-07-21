Caught of Camera: Nearly 100 teens riding bikes on I-91 in New Haven

A man said his wife was driving near Exit 8 off I-95 in New Haven when they saw teens driving bikes on the interstate illegally.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An East Haven man caught more than 100 teens riding bikes on interstate I-91 in New Haven on Saturday.

Pasquale said his wife was driving near Exit 8 off I-91 in New Haven when they saw teens driving bikes on the interstate illegally. He said once he posts the video to social media he received dozens of messages, some from upset teens seen in the video and others from concerned New Haven residents.

“A lot of the kids in that video started messaging me all kinds of weird stuff. I left it on my Connecticut Park Shame page. It got more attention there but from concerned Connecticut residents that were thanking me for posting it and hoping that these kids’ parents see them,” Pasquale said.

At one point he said he’s girlfriend had to swerve out the way as teens crossed into multiple lanes and performed tricks like wheelies.

“It’s one thing to see online it’s another thing to be in it, I wasn't even driving the car and it was shocking,” Pasquele said. “He was the one that started making sure everyone moved over lane by lane into the left and as he kept veering into traffic you can see him veer into us.”

“A lot of the kids in that video started messaging me all kinds of weird stuff," Pasquele said. "I left it on my Connecticut park shame page, it got more attention on there but from concerned Connecticut residents that were thanking me for posting it and hoping that these kids’parents see them.”