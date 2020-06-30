Caught on Camera: Stolen car crashes in front of Hartford Dollar Tree

The car was reported stolen out of East Hampton. The crash happened at the corner of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police are looking for suspects involved in a crash Monday evening.

A street camera caught a stolen car from East Hampton smash into another car with so much force, the car was launched into the air. The crash happened in front of a Dollar Tree at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue.

Almost immediately after the crash, three people are seen getting out of the car and running from the scene. Police said seconds earlier a person was on the sidewalk in the car's path. No one was reported hurt from the crash.

Watch the video below: