Charges upgraded after attack on State Rep., Islamic leaders rally in support

Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain, now faces six felonies after Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked outside Hartford's XL Center.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Rep. Maryam Khan, D-Hartford, is nearly a year and a half into her tenure as the first Muslim member of Connecticut’s House of Representatives. Now, she's referred to as a “victim” in court documents. But she's not facing the court process alone.

Islamic leaders from across Connecticut rallied in front of Superior Court in Hartford Monday where the 30-year-old New Britain man accused in a violent public attack was slated to face a judge.

Advocates and religious leaders said critical information was left out of initial police filings on June 28th, an Islamic holiday, when Khan was attacked around 11 a.m. after leaving a Muslim prayer service at the XL Center.

“If she was a woman of any other faith, she would be treated differently," said Imam Kashif Abdul Karim of the Muhammad Islamic Center of Greater Hartford.

Farhan Memon of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said, "There was no mention made in the police report about her wearing a hijab or that her children were present."

"He commented on her clothing in ways that clearly indicated he was targeting her religion. He attempted to kiss her and then he proceeded to brutally beat her," added Imam Zaid Shakir.

The attack sent Khan to the hospital.

A week later, Hartford Police announced the addition of more documents and video in addition to the initial police report.

Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said she’s been reviewing that material and as a result, upgraded all charges facing 30-year-old Andrey Desmond from misdemeanors to felonies.

Desmond waved his right to appear in court Monday. He's now facing first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, third-degree attempted sexual assault, and three counts of risk of injury.

Originally, he was charged with breach of peace, third-degree assault, unlawful restraint, and interference.

Khan’s children reportedly suffered mental trauma after watching the attack.

“The increased charges that were filed today required a level of review and perspective that was not available when the case was first arraigned," said Walcott.

Prosecutors said they looked at city cameras, and police body cameras, and took statements from Rep. Khan, and good Samaritans who rushed to Khan's aid and held Desmond until authorities arrived.

Desmond is due back in court on Aug. 22.

