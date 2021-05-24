Cheshire police charge man with manslaughter in fatal September 2020 crash

Jason Ventura, 24, of Meriden died and three people were taken to the hospital.

Cheshire police have charged a Meriden man with manslaughter in connection with a September 2020 fatal crash.

Kyle Dumouchel, 23, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sept. 22, 2020. The crash took place near the intersection of Highland Avenue (Rt. 10) and School House Road in Cheshire.

Jason Ventura, 24, of Meriden, died and three people were taken to the hospital. The crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

Dumouchel was charged with the following:

Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle

Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree

Assault in the 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle

Operating Under the Influence

Reckless Driving

Improper use of License or Registration

Illegal Possession of Less than ½ ounce of Cannabis-Type Substance

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

Operating and Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Dumouchel is currently being held on a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court Monday.

