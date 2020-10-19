Cheshire Police investigating suspicious person claim

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Officers are investigating a suspicious person claim from October 17.
According to the Cheshire Police Department's Facebook page, the incident happened in the afternoon around the area of Mountain Road at Barkledge Court.
The man said they were doing yard work while his six-year-old son was playing near the driveway. The man said he saw another man had parked a red Subaru on the other side of the street and watched the boy from a wooded area between the side street and house. The suspicious man was described as a white man, 6' tall with brownish hair and glasses. The car was possible a Subaru Forrester.
The suspicious man ran back into his vehicle when the complainant approached him and he sped away.
Police are asking anyone in the area to check their home surveillance footage for the person or car. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective DeCapua at 203-271-5531.