Cheshire police search for stolen car that struck police cruiser

The car is a grey Acura TLX bearing CT registration BK48377. The vehicle was reported as stolen by Waterbury police earlier this month.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Cheshire police are asking the public for help in finding a stolen Acura that struck a police cruiser on Friday night.

Cheshire police said the incident happened at 7:17 p.m. in the northern driveway of the Maplecroft Plaza at 275 Highland Avenue. A grey Acura TLX bearing CT registration BK48377 that was reported stolen earlier this month to Waterbury police proceeded to exit the plaza heading northbound and was last seen turning onto Pleasant Dr. and traveling eastbound. The Acura struck a Cheshire Police Department cruiser while attempting to exit the plaza.

Due to the collision, the Acura has passenger-side front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheshire Police Department at 203-271-5500.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.